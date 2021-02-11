Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returning in 2021
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market that so many have come to love is coming back in 2021 as they remember it (mostly) from previous years.
The in-person market will be returning with COVID-19 precautions in place, including mask and glove requirements, as well as other social distancing measures.
The markets will be happening from 7:30 A.M.-noon on the following Saturdays:
- June 19th
- July 3rd
- July 17th
- August 7th
- August 21st
- September 4th
- September 18th
- October 8th
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor, click here.
For more info, click here.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.