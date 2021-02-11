Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returning in 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market that so many have come to love is coming back in 2021 as they remember it (mostly) from previous years.

The in-person market will be returning with COVID-19 precautions in place, including mask and glove requirements, as well as other social distancing measures.

The markets will be happening from 7:30 A.M.-noon on the following Saturdays:

June 19th

July 3rd

July 17th

August 7th

August 21st

September 4th

September 18th

October 8th

