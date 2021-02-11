Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returning in 2021

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market that so many have come to love is coming back in 2021 as they remember it (mostly) from previous years.

The in-person market will be returning with COVID-19 precautions in place, including mask and glove requirements, as well as other social distancing measures.

The markets will be happening from 7:30 A.M.-noon on the following Saturdays:

  • June 19th
  • July 3rd
  • July 17th
  • August 7th
  • August 21st
  • September 4th
  • September 18th
  • October 8th

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor, click here.

For more info, click here.

Guess what?! We're BACK for the 2021 Farmers Market Season presented by Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust!🙌🙌 Applications are...

Posted by Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

