Advertisement

Biden ends emergency declaration for border wall construction

President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to mount a multi-pronged recovery effort. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden has notified Congress that he has terminated the national emergency declaration on the southern border in an email Wednesday.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted,” the email said. “I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.”

Former President Donald Trump diverted $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to construct portions of a wall along the border with Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

Latest News

This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows...
COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer
FILE - This Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, Icons for the smartphone apps WeChat are seen on a...
US distances itself from Trump attempts to ban WeChat
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in Minn. medical clinic attack
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F....
RFK Jr. kicked off Instagram for vaccine misinformation
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder in George Floyd case