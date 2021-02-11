Below zero wind chill and temperatures continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow and cold continue. Another system moves in late Friday into Saturday with the chance for accumulating snow. Slick travel needs to be watched anywhere that snowfalls. The coldest of the air is now beginning its push to the south. Wind chill values will also stay below throughout this arctic outbreak. Valentine’s Day will be record-setting. Stay safe and stay warm!

