Area Agencies on Aging helping seniors navigate vaccine distribution

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Area Agencies on Aging centers across Iowa are working with public health departments to provide seniors with accurate information and resources about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Seniors in seven counties across Eastern Iowa - Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington - can now get up-to-date vaccine information from the Heritage Area Agency on Aging. While the agency is not providing vaccines directly, anyone older than 65 can call the agency with questions about their options for vaccine distribution and transportation to get to a vaccine appointment.

Harrison March is the community engagement coordinator for the Heritage Area Agency on Aging, and says the agency is helping people find information and connect with local providers. “It’s a lot of information that’s changing pretty rapidly. So we’re fielding calls about where can I get my vaccine or what transportation is available near me, but also just helping people who are stressed out with the situation, who are frustrated who need a hand to navigate through all of it,” says March.

Governor Reynolds said in a press conference Wednesday the state is working to streamline the vaccination process and offer extra support to people who need it as many have voiced frustration with the process. And help from Heritage is just the beginning. ”Microsoft was selected as our partner to develop and deploy a vaccine registration an appointment scheduling system, and we are now reviewing proposals for the addition of a call center to really complete the operations,” says Reynolds.

March says the agency is working with county public health departments to make sure they have accurate information. “The tough part is that right now for pretty much everybody it’s a waiting game. Especially at 65+ population, they’re just going to have to be patient as we have been for the last year or so. And the time come in will be great when it gets here, and we can celebrate this one was when they arrive, but patience is really key right now,” says March.

