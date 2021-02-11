Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to be another cold day as this overall pattern continues.

We are also watching a batch of snow off to our west this morning that continues to push our direction.

This snow may generate a couple inches of accumulation over portions of our northwest and northeast zones, with an inch or less farther south. Much of it will be pushing through during the afternoon and early evening.

Quickly following this system will be another for later Friday into Saturday. That system could also produce some minor accumulation in our area as well.

Very cold air is still on track to arrive this weekend and in regard to daytime highs, Valentine’s Day will be the coldest on record. Wind chills this weekend may get to -40 or colder for a time, especially Saturday night and again Sunday night.

Plan on another cold day as this overall pattern continues. (KCRG)

