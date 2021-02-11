Advertisement

Another cold day, snow possible this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another cold day as this overall pattern continues. We are watching a batch of snow off to our west this morning that continues to push our direction. This snow may generate a couple inches of accumulation over portions of our northwest and northeast zones, with an inch or less farther south. Much of it will be pushing through during the afternoon and early evening. Quickly following this system will be another for later Friday into Saturday. That system could also produce some minor accumulation in our area as well. Very cold air is still on track to arrive this weekend and in regards to daytime highs, Valentine’s Day will be the coldest on record. Wind chills this weekend may get to -40 or colder for a time, especially Saturday night and again Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
More cold and snowy weather
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Wind chills tonight
Cloudy today & another night below zero