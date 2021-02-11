Advertisement

2 Iowa assistant coaches leaving; lineman passes on 5th year

The new FieldTurf in the south end zone of Kinnick Stadium Friday, May 29, 2009 in Iowa City....
The new FieldTurf in the south end zone of Kinnick Stadium Friday, May 29, 2009 in Iowa City. (Brian Ray/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster and offensive line coach Tim Polasek are leaving for other jobs and offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger will forego his fifth year of eligibility.

Foster will take a job with an NFL team and Polasek will become offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming.

Ferentz didn’t say which NFL team hired Foster. Several media reports have said he will become the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.

Kallenberger started nine of 22 career games.

