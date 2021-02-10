Waterloo to hold webinar on CARES Act funds available to residents
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo residents will have the chance to learn what assistance through the CARES Act is available for them for things like rent and mortgage assistance, utilities, food, childcare and more.
Mayor Quentin Hart and the Waterloo Community Development will be holding a town hall explaining how people can get CARES Act funding at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday.
The program is designed to help those struggling due to the pandemic.
The webinar will be hosted on the City’s web site. Those interested in participating, click here.
