Waterloo to hold webinar on CARES Act funds available to residents

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo residents will have the chance to learn what assistance through the CARES Act is available for them for things like rent and mortgage assistance, utilities, food, childcare and more.

Mayor Quentin Hart and the Waterloo Community Development will be holding a town hall explaining how people can get CARES Act funding at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday.

The program is designed to help those struggling due to the pandemic.

The webinar will be hosted on the City’s web site. Those interested in participating, click here.

A reminder to watch the webinar tomorrow, registration is required by going to: https://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/WaterlooCaresAct

Posted by City of Waterloo, Iowa - City Hall on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

