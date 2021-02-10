Advertisement

Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa to close due to pandemic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa says it plans to shut down all operations.

KCCI reports the national Komen group is consolidating and state affiliates will close because the COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard to raise money.

The local chapter of the Breast Cancer awareness organization says it will disaffiliate with the national group.

This means all staff at the local chapter will be laid off. But they say they will still distribute at least $525,000 to local programs that support breast cancer screening and treatments.

Komen Greater Iowa believes this is the only way to ensure money raised here, stays here.

One breast cancer survivor in central Iowa calls the organization’s announcement sad.

“Being a breast cancer survivor myself, I did all the walks, and you look for any type of support and mainly even just friendships of the ladies that you meet,” Kristie Swick said.

The closure will take effect on March 31.

