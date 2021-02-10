Advertisement

Some Iowans left waiting on unemployment benefits

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The current federal COVID-19 relief package is set to expire in a few weeks, but some people have yet to see the benefits.

That’s because of how long it took Congress to pass the bill. Now, some waiting on unemployment benefits haven’t received payments in nearly six weeks.

“That’s the only income I get, except for $150 of Social Security,” Doug Gummeson, a retired veteran from Central City, said.

Gummeson has been on unemployment since March when he said the restaurant he worked at, Stove House, closed its doors due to the pandemic. He did receive unemployment up until the latest package was voted on in December. A person can collect Social Security and unemployment at the same time.

Gummeson said he uses $150 a month on groceries and other essentials.

“It’s ridiculous that Congress can debate all this stuff while people are starving,” Gummeson said.

Iowa Workforce Development said it was distributing the funds and asked people like Gummeson to be patient. CNN reported the delay was because of how long it took lawmakers to sign the relief package. The current unemployment benefits package is set to expire mid-March.

Gummeson said politicians need to work faster.

“The politicians should step up,” Gummeson said. “They know the country is in turmoil. They need to step up and come to some kind of an agreement faster.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Overnight temperatures...
Bitter cold continues, snow chances return later this week
A crash involving two semis in Bremer County sent a Minnesota man to the hospital with serious...
Minnesota man sent to hospital after semi crash in Bremer County, Iowa
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

Linn Hall at Kirkwood Community College.
Community colleges advocate for inclusion on vaccination list as soon as possible
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Monticello Police looking for missing teenager
City Hall in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board