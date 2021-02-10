Advertisement

Republicans move forward bill to ban ’1619 project’ in Iowa schools

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bill to ban teaching the “1619 Project” in Iowa schools is moving forward.

State Republicans voted Tuesday night to advance the bill out of a subcommittee.

The proposal would reduce funding for any Iowa school district whose teachers use a ‘New York Times project’ on the impact of slavery and Black Americans on U.S. history in their curriculum.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the bill’s founder, Representative Skyler Wheeler, claimed the project, “seeks to tear down America, and will turn students into activists for leftist policies.”

The bill is now eligible for consideration by the Iowa House Education committee.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Overnight temperatures...
Bitter cold continues, snow chances return later this week
A crash involving two semis in Bremer County sent a Minnesota man to the hospital with serious...
Minnesota man sent to hospital after semi crash in Bremer County, Iowa

Latest News

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines
The county could vaccinate 1,600 people a day in the new space with enough doses.
Iowa reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,035 more cases Wednesday
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall