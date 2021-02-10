Republicans move forward bill to ban ’1619 project’ in Iowa schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bill to ban teaching the “1619 Project” in Iowa schools is moving forward.

State Republicans voted Tuesday night to advance the bill out of a subcommittee.

The proposal would reduce funding for any Iowa school district whose teachers use a ‘New York Times project’ on the impact of slavery and Black Americans on U.S. history in their curriculum.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the bill’s founder, Representative Skyler Wheeler, claimed the project, “seeks to tear down America, and will turn students into activists for leftist policies.”

The bill is now eligible for consideration by the Iowa House Education committee.

