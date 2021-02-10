DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A new bill may end dog breed bans in Iowa.

There are currently parts of the state that prohibit specific breeds of dogs like pit-bulls and rottweilers, but animal activists say it’s not right.

The new legislation takes away the ability for a county to target any specific breed with regulations.

“We all believe that an animal’s behavior is what should be the basis for judgment on any sort of local ordinance or state level ordinance,” Iowa State Director for the Human Society of the United States Preston Moore said. “And that’s why we’re supporting this bill.”

Those opposed to the legislation say some dog breeds are more dangerous than others and are a liability to communities.

