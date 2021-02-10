More cold and snowy weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold conditions, dangerous wind chills, and snow chances ahead. A wind chill advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning. Expect morning wind chill values to -25 with frostbite possible in 30 minutes or less. Accumulating snow chances are also with us in the afternoon with more chances Friday and Saturday. Recording breaking cold is possible Saturday through Monday. Stay warm and have a good night.

