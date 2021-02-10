Advertisement

Monticello Police looking for missing teenager

Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Monticello are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, was last seen in Monticello at around 4:30 p.m. She was last known to be wearing black leggings, a white sweatshirt, and a flannel button-down shirt. She was driving a silver 2009 Hyundai Sonata.

Anybody with information should contact the Monticello Police Department at (319) 465-3526. In an emergency, call 911.

