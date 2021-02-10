Advertisement

Maquoketa schools proposing four-day school week

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Maquoketa School District is proposing a four-day school week now that the state requires schools to offer full time, in-person learning.

Currently, students attend remotely on Fridays. The proposed changes would start February 16th and add 20 minutes to each day Mondays through Thursdays, with no school on Fridays.

The District says this limits changes to current schedules while allowing for deep cleaning at school.

The school board will discuss this at tonight’s virtual meeting at 5:30 P.M.

For more details and to see how to participate in the webinar, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Overnight temperatures...
Bitter cold continues, snow chances return later this week

Latest News

Wednesday marks 6 months since the August derecho tore through eastern Iowa and took out more...
Derecho cleanup approaching last big hurdles in eastern Iowa 6 months after storm
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee
Wednesday marks 6 months since the August derecho tore through eastern Iowa and took out more...
Derecho cleanup approaching last big hurdles in eastern Iowa 6 months after storm
A long awaited moment came today in the Cedar Rapids Community School District as teachers and...
Cedar Rapids Community School District teachers and staff begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19
Robert Thomas, 37, was charged on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 with first-degree murder in the...
Man charged in 2020 Marshalltown fatal shooting