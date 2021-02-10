Maquoketa schools proposing four-day school week

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Maquoketa School District is proposing a four-day school week now that the state requires schools to offer full time, in-person learning.

Currently, students attend remotely on Fridays. The proposed changes would start February 16th and add 20 minutes to each day Mondays through Thursdays, with no school on Fridays.

The District says this limits changes to current schedules while allowing for deep cleaning at school.

The school board will discuss this at tonight’s virtual meeting at 5:30 P.M.

