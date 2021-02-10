Advertisement

Man charged in 2020 Marshalltown fatal shooting

Robert Thomas, 37, was charged on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 with first-degree murder in the...
Robert Thomas, 37, was charged on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 with first-degree murder in the March 2020 death of 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis.(Marshall County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) -A 37-year-old man has been charged in a shooting in Marshalltown that left a man dead and another injured.

Robert Thomas was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the March 2020 death of 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis.

Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, 22, was killed in a shooting in Marshalltown, Iowa in March 2020.
Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, 22, was killed in a shooting in Marshalltown, Iowa in March 2020.(Marshalltown Police Department)

Another man, 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks, was injured.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder in Brooks’ shooting.

Police said Thomas was already being held in the Marshall County Jail on unrelated charges. He remains in custody pending an initial court appearance. Police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Overnight temperatures...
Bitter cold continues, snow chances return later this week

Latest News

Wednesday marks 6 months since the August derecho tore through eastern Iowa and took out more...
Derecho cleanup approaching last big hurdles in eastern Iowa 6 months after storm
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee
Wednesday marks 6 months since the August derecho tore through eastern Iowa and took out more...
Derecho cleanup approaching last big hurdles in eastern Iowa 6 months after storm
A long awaited moment came today in the Cedar Rapids Community School District as teachers and...
Cedar Rapids Community School District teachers and staff begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19