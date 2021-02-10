Advertisement

Iowans with immunocompromised diseases are concern about getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: I was born with one kidney and have asthma. Is it safe for me to get the vaccine?

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Answer: Immunocompromised individuals may receive the COVID-19 vaccination if they have no contraindications to vaccination.

The CDC considers contraindications to be a severe or an immediate allergic reaction. Those would be where you break out in hives or need to go to the hospital after getting the vaccine. But, the CDC says those reactions are rare.

It also wants people to know data is not currently available to establish vaccine safety and efficacy in these groups. But, there is limited data because people with stable HIV Infections were included in the vaccine trials. The CDC also wants those people to know there is a potential for a reduced immune response and immunocompromised people still need to follow all the CDC guidance to continue protecting themselves from COVID-19.

If you are concerned about getting the vaccine, the best step is to talk to your doctor about it.

