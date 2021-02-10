Iowa salons waiting for their turn for the vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) -One group awaiting vaccinations in Iowa says they want them to make sure their clients are safe.

Beauticians have no way to keep socially distant when cutting and styling hair. Many salons are using masks and keeping everything as sanitized as possible, according to WOI in Des Moines.

But Dan Frye, who works at Allegory Salon in Des Moines, wants to know when he can get his vaccine.

“Because we work with at risk people and so we’re worried about our clients who are at risk us potentially exposing them, because we haven’t had access to the vaccine to ensure their safety,” said Dan Frye of Allegory Salon.

Right now Iowa is in Phase 1B of vaccinations, recently opening it to others like teachers and those over the age of 65.

