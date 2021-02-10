Advertisement

Iowa salons waiting for their turn for the vaccine

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) -One group awaiting vaccinations in Iowa says they want them to make sure their clients are safe.

Beauticians have no way to keep socially distant when cutting and styling hair. Many salons are using masks and keeping everything as sanitized as possible, according to WOI in Des Moines.

But Dan Frye, who works at Allegory Salon in Des Moines, wants to know when he can get his vaccine.

“Because we work with at risk people and so we’re worried about our clients who are at risk us potentially exposing them, because we haven’t had access to the vaccine to ensure their safety,” said Dan Frye of Allegory Salon.

Right now Iowa is in Phase 1B of vaccinations, recently opening it to others like teachers and those over the age of 65.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Overnight temperatures...
Bitter cold continues, snow chances return later this week

Latest News

Wednesday marks 6 months since the August derecho tore through eastern Iowa and took out more...
Derecho cleanup approaching last big hurdles in eastern Iowa 6 months after storm
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee
Wednesday marks 6 months since the August derecho tore through eastern Iowa and took out more...
Derecho cleanup approaching last big hurdles in eastern Iowa 6 months after storm
A long awaited moment came today in the Cedar Rapids Community School District as teachers and...
Cedar Rapids Community School District teachers and staff begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19
Robert Thomas, 37, was charged on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 with first-degree murder in the...
Man charged in 2020 Marshalltown fatal shooting