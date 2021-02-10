Iowa reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,035 more cases Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 29 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,035 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 326,414 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19 and a total of 5,174 people have died in Iowa with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,673 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 501 of the reported deaths.

A total of 297,818 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,637 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,501,780 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 28.5 percent.

Also, as of 10:30 a.m. the state’s vaccine administration dashboard show a total of 364,642 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 95,642 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa on Wednesday dropped below 300 for the first time since September. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Iowa has been slowly, but fairly steadily decreasing since mid-November, when it peaked at more than 1,500.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the state reported 292 total people are hospitalized with the virus. That number is down from the 327 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 48 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 67 patients in the ICU and 27 on ventilators.

