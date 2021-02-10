Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa man faces several charges after investigators say he caused a crash that killed a Minburn woman and seriously injured her 7-year-old son.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that 53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred, driving with a revoked license, driving under suspension and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol says Wink was driving the night of Feb. 2 when his vehicle crossed the center line on a road south of Perry and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Danyel Hardisty. Hardisty died at the scene.

Her son remains hospitalized with broken bones and internal injuries.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.