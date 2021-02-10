Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Wednesday defended her decision to lift public health and safety measures, including the statewide mask requirement.

The requirements were put in place in November when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were surging.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa on Wednesday dropped below 300 for the first time since September. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Iowa has been slowly, but fairly steadily decreasing since mid-November, when it peaked at more than 1,500.

Reynolds said that over time, as cases numbers and hospitalizations have dropped, the state has chosen to relax the requirements.

“As I said from the beginning, they were never meant to be in place permanently,” Reynolds said of the measures.

After Reynolds lifted restrictions, many cities, counties and schools in Iowa have announced they are keeping face covering mandates and other public health measures in place.

“We know what we need to do, and it doesn’t require a government mandate to do it,” Reynolds said. “Prior to November, Iowa didn’t have a mask requirement, but most Iowans wore masks, and I’m confident they will continue to do so.”

Reynolds also addressed the state’s vaccination distribution efforts.

Iowa remains in Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Reynolds acknowledged there are still counties in need of assistance to administer vaccines, but she said the state has plans to help with the process.

She said the state plans to provide nurses where they are needed and to find ways the Iowa National Guard can help.

If necessary, if there are additional doses in some counties, they may be reallocated to other counties to ensure doses do not go unused.

Additionally, Reynolds said the federal government is increasing the allocation to states by 5 percent.

That means Iowa will receive a total of 49,900 total doses, and should receive them by the end of the week. Iowa last saw an increase in vaccine allocations from the federal government in January.

Reynolds said the state plans to release a list of pharmacies that will be administering vaccines soon, and will be updating coronavirus.iowa.gov with that list.

Reynolds again emphasized patience as the supply of vaccines remains limited, and that residents should first contact their healthcare provider about information regarding the vaccine.

As of noon on Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Dashboard shows a total of 364,642 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa and 95,642 people have completed both vaccine doses.

