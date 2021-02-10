Advertisement

Former Monticello players turn into broadcasters

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Last season, Jeff Carlson threw for over 2,000 yards for Monticello High school and he also helped lead the Panthers to the state basketball tournament for the first time in 60 years. This year, Carlson, now a Freshman at UNI has taken on a different role along with former teammate Chase Sternhagen. They are now broadcasting Panther basketball games on the schools new YouTube channel, Monticello sports live.

“It is really just a great time. It is great honor. I really appreciate the opportunity. I’m with them you get one field of you in the whole game both sides you get a whole new appreciation for the game.” said Carlson.

“We always have different students doing stats for us which is great.” said Sternhagen. :They really help us during the presentation. All students to do it and I think we all do a great job.”

A lot of schools like Monticello have started up their own student tv-stations to broadcast games during the pandemic.

“I’m just glad to be able to give back to the community, it means a lot to the Panther fans and even the away fans.” Carlson said.

Jeff and Chase try to bring a fair balanced broadcast but is not always easy when you bleed red and black.

“I try to be pretty much down the middle. A couple times during the Camanche game, a little biased. It got a little intense I can’t fault me too much there,”

