Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was traveling through the airport from a possible human trafficking situation in November.

The airline employee and public safety officer Tim Gnade found out a teenage girl was traveling to meet up with a man she met online but had never seen in person. The officer suspected this might be a human trafficking situation and stopped her from traveling.

The officer attended an airport training session about identifying human trafficking just 10 days before this.

Last month, Gnade and the airline employee received the airport’s F.A.C.E.S. Award. This goes to employees who represent the airport’s core values Fiscal responsibility, Accountability, Customer Service, Environmental Stewardship, and Safety and Security.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Body of man found inside portable toilet on cold night in Des Moines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Reynolds lifted mask mandate without consulting state experts
Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Six more in Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Kirkwood Automotive Class
Community colleges advocate for inclusion on vaccination list as soon as possible
Iowans waiting on unemployment benefits
Iowans waiting on unemployment benefits
Be One Wellness is a Dubuque fitness and therapy center that is looking to expand its services...
Statewide competition looking for Iowa small businesses wanting to expand