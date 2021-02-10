Cold weather causes challenges as fire crews respond to increase in blazes, community steps in to help victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids fire crews battled through more than just flames and smoke on Sunday at the Westdale Court Apartments.

“We fight fire with water, and when it’s ten degrees below zero or 15 degrees below zero, the water will freeze,” Assistant Fire Chief Andy Olesen said.

Olesen explains that’s exactly what happened when their hose lines froze, prolonging the time to put out the fire and causing injuries when the hose hit two firefighters. However, it’s not just the conditions, but the frequency of fires.

“The furnaces and methods people use to heat their homes are really stressed under a situation like that, and it’s not uncommon when we have these exceptionally cold temperatures to see increased number of fires,” Olesen said.

A stovetop burner left on was the cause of another fire on the Northeast side of town this weekend. There was a third fire on the Northwest side of town, where the cause is unknown. At the Westdale Court fire, five families are now left with nothing.

“As we all know if you’ve seen pictures or driven by, they lost everything,” Raymond Siddell, the CEO of Together We Achieve, said.

Siddell is now using the Iowa Derecho Resource Center as a donation drop-off site. Their Facebook page lists what the families need.

“Anything from couches and chairs, and beds to clothing, pots and pans, and bath towels,” Siddell said.

On Tuesday, volunteers prepared food boxes for families the fire impacted.

“If we can assist in putting some of those pieces together for them, it will help them and allow them to focus where they need to and stay positive through a really tough situation,” Siddell said.

And, with the cold here to stay for a while, preventing fires becomes even more critical.

“If your furnace is broken, call someone to fix it as soon as you possibly can. Don’t use any kind of improvised strategies for heating,” Olesen said.

