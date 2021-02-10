Advertisement

Cloudy today & another night below zero

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures are trending warmer than yesterday, but highs will still only top out in the single digits across most of the area. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies throughout the rest of today.

Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures once again drop below zero, with wind chills between 20-25° below zero through the morning tomorrow.

Another potential for some light snow showers comes tomorrow. It will be very similar to today, where accumulations look to be very small but could still cause slick roadways.

A better chance of accumulating snow then comes Friday into Saturday, then the frigid air moves in for the weekend. Highs won’t get above zero Saturday and Sunday and we could be breaking records for overnight lows that will fall over 20° below zero. Wind chills will be dangerously cold, where frostbite could happen in minutes.

Cold temperatures continue through next week.

