Cedar Rapids Community School District teachers and staff begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A long awaited moment came today in the Cedar Rapids Community School District as teachers and staff began getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The District found out on Monday they would be allocated 700 vaccines for the week.

“We’re so excited,” Sandy Byard told us, Health Services Facilitator with CRCSD.

The District planned to get 350 staff members vaccinated today and they plan to do another 350 tomorrow. Elementary school teachers and staff and childcare staff are first up, like Marcia Loan who is the Director of the Metro Parent Child Center at Metro High School.

“We were able to do it because we are a childcare center within the alternative high school and since we serve the children of our high school students we want to protect them as well as protect their parents,” Loan told TV-9.

Loan says she’s felt pretty safe in school this year, but is thankful to have the protection of a vaccine.

“We realize that we really, really wanted to get this just to feel confident that we could go to school and not worry so much,” she says.

The District is taking guidance from Linn County Public Health, who have prioritized elementary and childcare staff first, followed by middle and finally high school.

With 16,000 students, The Cedar Rapids Community School District has more than 1,100 teachers and that number doesn’t include non-teaching staff inside school buildings.

“We want to keep kids in school and we want to keep kids learning but we want to keep our staff safe so this is a step forward, light at the end of the tunnel,” Byard says.

Depending on the vaccines available, the District would like to have clinics like the one today each week until all staff members get vaccines.

“We’re hoping if we get enough vaccine allotment each week we can get through it pretty quickly,” Byard told us.

