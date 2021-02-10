Advertisement

Casting Crowns to kick-off 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand

(WHSV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Christian music group Casting Crowns will kick-off the 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup on August 12.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Wednesday saying the group will perform with special guest Jordan Feliz on opening night.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 12.

Fair organizers said COVID-19 precautions will be taken as required in August.

Other performers that have been announced for the grandstand include: Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell  (Aug. 13), Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch with special guest to be announced (Aug. 20), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21).

For more information, go to iowastatefair.org.

📣 Concert Announcement! Casting Crowns with special guest Jordan Feliz will kick off the 2021 Grandstand Concert Series,...

Posted by Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

