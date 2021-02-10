Advertisement

A dusting of snow south this morning, then staying cold

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on plenty of clouds to be around today. There’s a chance we could see a few snow showers this morning, mainly over our south zone. Accumulation in that area is expected to be minor but may be enough for some slick roads for the morning drive. Otherwise, plan on more cold air with highs again in the single digits. Lows tonight will drop to 5 to 10 below zero on average. Looking ahead, expect a chance of snow tomorrow afternoon with a somewhat better chance arriving Friday into Saturday. A few inches may occur in spots. The coldest air of the season will then plunge south into our area this weekend leading to highs below zero and lows in record territory. Wind chills this weekend may be colder than -40, especially on Sunday morning. That is dangerous cold and may lead to frostbite in less than 10 minutes! Early next week, the cold continues, particularly the first half of the week. Stay warm!

