Wisconsin man gets 25 years in prison for Dubuque sex crime
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty last year in Iowa to one count of sexual exploitation of a child has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 20-year-old Caleb Durr, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. There is no parole in the federal system.
Prosecutors say Durr used a cellphone in 2019 to make sexually explicit images of an 8-year-old girl in Dubuque. Durr was also accused of having sexual contact with another girl under 10.
Durr had originally faced four felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a child before he entered his guilty plea in August.
