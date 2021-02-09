Advertisement

Univ. of Northern Iowa unveils new branding and logo

The University of Northern Iowa is unveiling its new logo and branding.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday unveiled its new logo and branding.

The new branding will be seen on the university’s website, recruitment and communications materials and its institutional logo.

The university said the new identity comes after two years of extensive research and collaborative creative development.

“In assessing our comprehensive brand research, we discovered what makes us unique in the eyes of our constituents,” Cassie Mathes, director of University Relations at UNI, said in a news release. “This has been a strong and authentic base upon which to build our brand. One of the most important aspects of this process is that we took time as an institution to collaborate with partners across campus. This has brought a multitude of perspectives, and will ensure that we maintain consistency into the future.”

For more on UNI’s new branding and logo, click here.

