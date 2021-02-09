Advertisement

Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by former President Barack Obama will soon be up for grabs, but it will cost a pretty penny.

The sneakers will be sold on Sotheby’s Auction House website on Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

The shoes are white with a dark blue Nike “swoosh” and the presidential logo is on the tongue flaps.

According to Sotheby’s, only two pairs of this special sneaker were made, adding the one for sale “was not owned or worn” by the former president.

The other pair was made for Obama in 2009.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment on the sale.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Body of man found inside portable toilet on cold night in Des Moines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Reynolds lifted mask mandate without consulting state experts
Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Six more in Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Kirkwood Automotive Class
Community colleges advocate for inclusion on vaccination list as soon as possible
Iowans waiting on unemployment benefits
Iowans waiting on unemployment benefits
Sen. Raphael Warnock gets to work on Capitol Hill
Sen. Raphael Warnock talks about new bills he backs in first term