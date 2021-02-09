Advertisement

Senate agrees to hear Trump case after constitutionality vote

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial have agreed to consider the case.

The vote was 56-44 on the question of whether the Senate has jurisdiction and could proceed. Trump’s trial has opened in the Senate with graphic video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress after the defeated former president whipped up a rally crowd to “fight like hell” as he encourages a futile battle over his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack to overturn the election. Prosecutors argue Trump committed a “grievous constitutional crime,” but his defense team insists his fiery words at the rally were just figures of speech.

His lawyers said that trying a former president is unconstitutional.

