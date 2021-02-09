Police make arrest in January 10 Muscatine shooting incident

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a shooting that occurred on January 10 in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street.

Officials said there was a warrant for Kobe Schubert’s arrest for Going Armed with Intent and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

Schubert was located and arrested at 1713 Earl Avenue.

