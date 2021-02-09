Advertisement

More cold air & snow this week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another cold day across eastern Iowa. Highs will slowly climb in the lower single digits, but wind chills will be well below zero the entire day. Layers will continue to be necessary over the next week with the extreme cold.

Overnight, clouds will build in again and there is a chance of scattered, snow showers with a weak system tomorrow. Not everyone will see it and accumulations look to be minor. Colder air continues to move in, highs stay in the single digits through Thursday, then drop to zero degrees on Friday.

More upper-level waves move through bringing the chance of snow Thursday-Saturday and accumulation is possible. Highs then drop below zero this weekend and lows will be around 20 degrees below zero. Stay warm!

