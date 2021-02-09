Advertisement

Minnesota man sent to hospital after semi crash in Bremer County, Iowa

A crash involving two semis in Bremer County sent a Minnesota man to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday.(Bremer County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two semis in Bremer County sent a Minnesota man to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office provided these photos of the scene yesterday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 218.

Investigators say one semi crossed over the median and hit the other semi.

The driver of the first semi, Zoltan Pusenyak, is now at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The other driver was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says both vehicles are a total loss.

