Iowan seeking vaccinations at Walgreens confused by registration code prompt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Do you need a registration code to get a vaccine at Walgreens?

Source: Walgreens

Answer: The confusion comes from the website Walgreens set up to create appointments. After the instructions on how to make an appointment, it talks about a registration code.

It acknowledges that some states, like Louisiana, don’t require one. But, it doesn’t mention if it is required in Iowa.

So, we called a local Walgreens, who told us a registration code is not needed in Iowa. If you sign up for an appointment and don’t receive a registration code in Iowa, don’t worry: you should still be good to get vaccinated.

The pharmacy chain does ask you to bring a copy of your confirmation email, a government ID, an insurance card, and asks people arrive 15 minutes early. For Walgreens, you’ll also need to show some sort of proof of employment if you are an essential worker eligible to get the vaccine.

