Iowa Wrestling suspends in-person activities after positive COVID-19 tests

University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands, in an undated file photo.
University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands, in an undated file photo.(KWQC)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - All team in-person team activities within the University of Iowa’s wrestling program have been suspended due to the novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The team was made aware of positive COVID-19 test results within the program, leading the Iowa Athletics Department to decide to suspend the activities. The decision was made in coordination with the school’s medical staff.

“We are appreciative of the Iowa medical staff and respect the decision to pause activities. We will continue to follow Big Ten protocols and look forward to a return to training and competition,” Tom Brands, the team’s head coach, said, in a statement.

No date for a return to normal activity was announced by the school. Iowa’s dual meet at Penn State, scheduled for Friday, February 12, was postponed.

