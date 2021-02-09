Advertisement

Iowa reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 713 cases Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths and 713 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 325,379 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19 and a total of 5,145 people have died in Iowa with the virus.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,650 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 495 of the reported deaths.

A total of 296,440 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased over the last 24 hours. IDPH reports a total of 327 patients hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase from the 318 hospitalizations reported on Monday. In the last 24 hours, an additional 40 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals. There are a total of 67 patients in the ICU and 29 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 2,940 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,498,143 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 24.3 percent.

