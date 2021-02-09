Iowa City Schools to establish a solely online school in 2021-2022 school year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in and out of the Iowa City Community School District will have a new option for enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year, following months of at least partially-virtual education.

The district announced that it would create a virtual school ICCSD Online and run it on a permanent basis, rather than the temporary online learning options created during the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will be open to any pre-kindergarten-through-12th grade child in Iowa.

Officials said that the offerings for high school students can be either full-time or part-time for students that live within the Iowa City district, allowing students to attend some classes in person. Registrants outside of the district would still be able to enroll in a fully-featured full-time online program, earning a high school diploma.

“We have learned so much this year about what works and what doesn’t work for online education. We took the best of what is working and included it in the new virtual program, Gregg Shoultz, the director of online programs for the district, said, in a statement.

The district said that the program would offer flexibility for students. Each student would take classes via Zoom and be provided a free Chromebook for use.

Open enrollment for students outside of the district is now open until March 1, 2021. Interested families with students can sign up online. In-district students will receive notification from the district about the opportunity to sign up for the new school.

