Advertisement

Iowa City Schools to establish a solely online school in 2021-2022 school year

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in and out of the Iowa City Community School District will have a new option for enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year, following months of at least partially-virtual education.

The district announced that it would create a virtual school ICCSD Online and run it on a permanent basis, rather than the temporary online learning options created during the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will be open to any pre-kindergarten-through-12th grade child in Iowa.

Officials said that the offerings for high school students can be either full-time or part-time for students that live within the Iowa City district, allowing students to attend some classes in person. Registrants outside of the district would still be able to enroll in a fully-featured full-time online program, earning a high school diploma.

“We have learned so much this year about what works and what doesn’t work for online education. We took the best of what is working and included it in the new virtual program, Gregg Shoultz, the director of online programs for the district, said, in a statement.

The district said that the program would offer flexibility for students. Each student would take classes via Zoom and be provided a free Chromebook for use.

Open enrollment for students outside of the district is now open until March 1, 2021. Interested families with students can sign up online. In-district students will receive notification from the district about the opportunity to sign up for the new school.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
car crash
Man sent to hospital after car crashes into farm field in Linn County

Latest News

The owner of Skyline said they sell the treated salt to municipalities and contractors in...
Dubuque companies treat salt to make it more effective amid bitter cold
Tom Brands.
Hawkeye wrestling on hold due to COVID-19
COVID case in Iowa statehouse.
6th person in Iowa statehouse tests positive for COVID-19
Iowa City Community School District.
Iowa City Schools to offer totally-online school
Matt Campbell.
Campbell gets contract extension at Iowa State