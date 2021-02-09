Advertisement

I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash

I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street and Glass Road (Cedar Rapids).(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 southbound has reopened after a crash reduced traffic to two lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash had blocked the left lane between Exit 23 (42nd Street) and Exit 22 (32nd Street and Glass Road).

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Body of man found inside portable toilet on cold night in Des Moines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Reynolds lifted mask mandate without consulting state experts
Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons’ charity

Latest News

Microsoft says the massive malware network could have impacted the presidential election.
Iowa picks Microsoft to create vaccine appointment system
The survey says more than half of Americans have put off general dental check-ups because of...
Pandemic leading to dental problems
The Cedar Rapids man charged in connection to the Capitol riots is set to appear in federal...
Leo Kelly to appear in federal court for role in Capitol riot
A crash involving two semis in Bremer County sent a Minnesota man to the hospital with serious...
Minnesota man sent to hospital after semi crash in Bremer County, Iowa