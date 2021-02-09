I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 southbound has reopened after a crash reduced traffic to two lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash had blocked the left lane between Exit 23 (42nd Street) and Exit 22 (32nd Street and Glass Road).

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

I-380 SB: Roadway reopened to traffic from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street and Glass Road (Cedar Rapids). https://t.co/YOmaTPVOBw — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 9, 2021

