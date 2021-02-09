Cedar Rapids officials to consider collaboration for post-derecho reforestation project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A push to return the city’s tree cover to closer to pre-August derecho levels may receive a boost from the city council.

ReLeaf Cedar Rapids, a program developed by Trees Forever, is an effort to plant trees around the city, with a goal of completion by the Fall of 2021. The City Council will vote on a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday which will coordinate a relationship between the city, Trees Forever, along with consulting firms Speck & Associates and Confluence, Inc.

The plan addresses meetings and surveys of Cedar Rapids residents and establishes a committee to help guide efforts. The memorandum said, “a priority will be placed on creating guiding principles that include equity, diversity, and resiliency for citizens and trees.”

“It will take years to restore the trees that were lost, and that’s why it is so important that we begin the work quickly with a strong plan to move forward,” Jeff Pomeranz, city manager, said, in a statement. “Our community has an opportunity to not only plant trees, but to do so in a meaningful and equitable way that maximizes long-term benefits.”

Along with the coordination, the resolution would authorize a startup cost of $348,500 and monthly payments to Trees Forever of up to $500,00 to pay for the fees of the consultants.

