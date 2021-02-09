Bitter cold continues, snow chances return later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold weather continues for at least the next week. Plan on wind chills this morning of -30 or colder as a Wind Chill Warning continues for much of our area through mid-morning.

Wind chills will likely warm to the minus teens by afternoon as actual highs hit the single digits above zero.

Tonight into tomorrow, clouds build up once again and another chance of snow may occur with that weak system. Accumulation is expected to be minor, if any at all.

As the Arctic air keeps pressing, we’ll have more snow chances later this week and into the weekend. Each of these chances may bring accumulation as well.

Severe cold looks likely for Valentine’s Day, possibly breaking records in our area.

