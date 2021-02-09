Big Ten relocates 2021 men’s basketball tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten is moving its 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, including representatives from all 14 member institutions, announced the approval of the move on Tuesday.

“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors,” Conference representatives said in a statement. “First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”

The tournament is scheduled for March 10-14.

