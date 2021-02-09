Advertisement

Big Ten relocates 2021 men’s basketball tournament

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten is moving its 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, including representatives from all 14 member institutions, announced the approval of the move on Tuesday.

“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors,” Conference representatives said in a statement. “First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”

The tournament is scheduled for March 10-14.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Body of man found inside portable toilet on cold night in Des Moines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Reynolds lifted mask mandate without consulting state experts
Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons’ charity

Latest News

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, February 8, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, February 8, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, February 8, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, February 8, 2021
University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands, in an undated file photo.
Iowa Wrestling suspends in-person activities after positive COVID-19 tests