Advertisement

Alabama lawmaker files bill requiring national anthem to be played at schools

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, state lawmakers will debate over a bill that would require Alabama public schools to play the national anthem at least once a week and at sporting events.

Senator Gerald Allen said requiring schools in the state to play the national anthem is about American history and patriotism. He added that so many students who aren’t involved in sports or after school activities don’t get a chance to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

If passed, this bill would regulate that school boards across the state mandate how the national anthem be played in school once a week, whether that be through song or instrument.

Although the bill doesn’t state any students, or school staff would be disciplined for peacefully protesting it, some community members are still uneasy about the whole idea.

“Parents who object to it are going to appear unpatriotic, explain to me the benefits again in light of all the controversy surrounding the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’” said Jerry Carter, former NAACP Tuscaloosa Co. Chapter President.

“The national anthem as we know it is very fitting and represents America very well because we are all Americans,” said Alabama Senator Gerald Allen.

Senator Allen said he believes they have the votes supporting the bill, to pass it. This Wednesday, it will go to committee for a second reading.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Body of man found inside portable toilet on cold night in Des Moines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Reynolds lifted mask mandate without consulting state experts
Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons’ charity

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, graphic video opens trial
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested
Peter E. Deegan, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.
U.S. attorney for Iowa’s northern district retiring from federal service