A St. Louis woman is recovering after being stabbed in Mahaska County

Police say a woman was found with stab wounds in a car along HIghway 163 in Mahaska County
By Anne Hughes
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MAHASAKA COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) -A woman from St. Louis is recovering in a Des Moines hospital after being found in a vehicle with several stab wounds in rural Mahaska County last Monday night.

The sheriff’s department says around 11:35 pm the Pella Police Department received a 911 call from a motorist in the 1800 block of Highway 163.

The motorist reported he had found a female sitting in a car on the side of the road and she appeared to have been stabbed several times.

Sheriff deputies responded and found 36-year-old Shauna Flynn inside the car suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body and head.

She was taken to a Pella hospital and later transferred to a Des Moines hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

As police investigated further, they found 29-year-old Jonathan McAtee of St. Louis in an Ottumwa hotel.

Police arrested him and took him to the Mashaka County Jail. He’s charged with attempted murder. Police say the stabbing was a result of a domestic dispute.

