Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend

RYAN, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman is facing murder charges in connection to a man killed on Monday in Ryan.

Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

At around 1:14 a.m. on Monday, the Delaware County dispatcher received a report of an ongoing argument and gunshot at Shady Acres Apartments, located at 525 Belknap Street. Moments later, at 1:19 a.m., another caller dialed 911 and told the dispatcher that her boyfriend had been shot.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement officials arrived and located the body of Devon Hierruzuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Illinois. They interviewed Weiner, who was identified as Hierruzeuelo’s girlfriend. She claimed that another person had entered their apartment unit and started an argument, leading to the shooting in the kitchen and living room area.

Investigators later determined that Hierruzuelo had been shot in the apartment’s bedroom and his body moved to the kitchen and living room area, including through locating a shell casing in the bedroom. Officers also found a handgun with blood, described as being in the vicinity of Weiner. An investigation also showed no signs of a forced entry or new tire tracks in the area outside of the apartment upon arrival of emergency responders.

The Manchester Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the emergency response.

Weiner is being held in the Delaware County Jail.

