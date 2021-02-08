Advertisement

Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RYAN, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman is facing murder charges in connection to a man killed on Monday in Ryan.

Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

At around 1:14 a.m. on Monday, the Delaware County dispatcher received a report of an ongoing argument and gunshot at Shady Acres Apartments, located at 525 Belknap Street. Moments later, at 1:19 a.m., another caller dialed 911 and told the dispatcher that her boyfriend had been shot.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement officials arrived and located the body of Devon Hierruzuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Illinois. They interviewed Weiner, who was identified as Hierruzeuelo’s girlfriend. She claimed that another person had entered their apartment unit and started an argument, leading to the shooting in the kitchen and living room area.

Investigators later determined that Hierruzuelo had been shot in the apartment’s bedroom and his body moved to the kitchen and living room area, including through locating a shell casing in the bedroom. Officers also found a handgun with blood, described as being in the vicinity of Weiner. An investigation also showed no signs of a forced entry or new tire tracks in the area outside of the apartment upon arrival of emergency responders.

The Manchester Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the emergency response.

Weiner is being held in the Delaware County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
car crash
Man sent to hospital after car crashes into farm field in Linn County

Latest News

The owner of Skyline said they sell the treated salt to municipalities and contractors in...
Dubuque companies treat salt to make it more effective amid bitter cold
Tom Brands.
Hawkeye wrestling on hold due to COVID-19
COVID case in Iowa statehouse.
6th person in Iowa statehouse tests positive for COVID-19
Iowa City Community School District.
Iowa City Schools to offer totally-online school
Matt Campbell.
Campbell gets contract extension at Iowa State