Woman, 75, rescued after snow traps her in van for 5 days

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEWARK, N.J. (News 12) - A 75-year-old homeless woman from New Jersey had to be rescued by firefighters after heavy snowfall, pushed around by snowplows, trapped her inside her van for five days.

Janet Ward, 75, says a snowplow blocked her in a parking spot Sunday night in Newark, New Jersey. She is currently homeless and lives in her van.

“When I woke up between 11 and 12 o’clock at night, I was plowed in. There was snow everywhere,” Ward said. “I was blowing the horn to tell them I was in here, but they didn’t get the message. So, I’ve been here ever since.”

With very little foot traffic to call out a window for help, Ward says she called 911 multiple times, but it wasn’t until Thursday morning that the fire department came and dug out an exit.

Fortunately, Ward did have some food and water in the van with her, but it was a harrowing experience.

“My story, I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” she said. “I don’t want anybody else to spend five days in the snow.”

Once made aware of the situation, about six men from a nearby residential substance abuse program called CURA grabbed some shovels and finished digging Ward’s van out of the snow. They also brought her a hot meal.

“We had no idea she was out here… We brought food, and the residents all came out and got shovels to help dig her out. When somebody is in need, they’re in need,” said Christina Mascuch of CURA.

As soon as her van was free, Ward took off to get gas and medication, but before she left, she said she’s thankful for the community who came out to help her and her faith that got her through.

Newark’s Homeless Services is now looking to work with Ward to find her a place to live, but she says that she is not comfortable staying in a shelter right now and prefers her van.

