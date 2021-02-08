Winters chill remains in place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold that is in place sticks with us through the next 9 days. Highs stay in the single digits both above and below zero through Valentine’s Day. Tonight the sky clears and when that happens under our current pattern the temperature will plummet. Lows tonight drop well into the teens below zero with the wind chill dropping near -20. Snow chances remain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with amounts looking light at this time. Have a great night.

