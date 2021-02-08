Advertisement

Waterloo schools to maintain mask requirement through rest of 2020-2021 school year

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo schools announced on Monday the current health and safety protocols will remain in effect for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

The announcement comes after Gov. Reynolds on Friday lifted COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

However, Waterloo schools, like some businesses and cities in eastern Iowa, have decided to keep their health and safety measures in place.

In a statement, Waterloo Schools Director of School and Community Relations Tara Thomas said, “We will continue working with Black Hawk County Public Health Department officials to ensure any changes to our Return to Learn plan align with recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

