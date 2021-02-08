Univ. of Iowa begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for some students, employees

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced on Monday it is beginning to schedule vaccinations for select students and employees.

The university will be vaccinating people eligible under Phase 1B, Tier 1 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan.

Those who are eligible will be contacted to set up an appointment.

For more information go to coronavirus.uiowa.edu/vaccine-information.

The university also announced on Monday its policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 public health measures remain in effect, even after Gov. Reynolds most recent proclamation lifting restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.