Univ. of Iowa begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for some students, employees
The university is also maintaining its public health measures
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced on Monday it is beginning to schedule vaccinations for select students and employees.
The university will be vaccinating people eligible under Phase 1B, Tier 1 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
Those who are eligible will be contacted to set up an appointment.
For more information go to coronavirus.uiowa.edu/vaccine-information.
The university also announced on Monday its policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 public health measures remain in effect, even after Gov. Reynolds most recent proclamation lifting restrictions.
